Continental's Manesar unit crosses production milestone of 50 mn wheel speed sensors

Technology firm Continental on Thursday said its Manesar-based manufacturing facility has crossed production milestone of 50 million wheel speed sensors, amid capacity expansion driven by local demand and new vehicle safety norms. The Germany-based firm has been manufacturing wheel speed sensors at the Manesar plant since 2010.

Last August, the plant had reached the milestone of producing 1 million speed sensors a month. The signals from wheel speed sensors are required to control systems like anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC). The sensors help to prevent the wheels from locking or spinning, thus, taking an appropriate control action to maintain the vehicle's stability and steering responses.

"We have been recording steady growth in our production capabilities. We are expanding our capacity rapidly, and our output likewise is scaling new milestones. It is a proud moment for us, reaching 50 million wheel speed sensor units to date," Ashish Srivastava, Plant Manager, Manesar, Continental India, said in a release. The recent milestone reflects Continental's ongoing commitment towards 'Vision Zero', which includes zero fatalities, injuries and crashes, supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with localised products of global quality standard at an affordable cost, the company said.

The localization efforts substantially benefited from the safety regulations introduced in April 2019, mandating ABS in all passenger cars and above 125-cc two-wheelers, which spiked demand for these sensors, it said. "Over the years, we have introduced several safety-critical products that have positioned us as pioneers of vehicle safety technologies," Sukhdeep Sandhu, head of company's Passive Safety and Sensorics (PSS) business unit in India, said.

"The road fatalities in India are record high. We have a critical role in bringing innovative integrated safety technologies to curtail on-road fatalities to a drastic extent," he added. "The PSS business unit in India is a perfect example for "in the market, for the market," a systematic strategy that we follow," said Ronan Le Roy, head of the global segment sensors and subsystems at the company.

Besides supplying to local market, the unit also exports its products to Japan, ASEAN, and European markets, Roy added..