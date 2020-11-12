Left Menu
Development News Edition

Continental's Manesar unit crosses production milestone of 50 mn wheel speed sensors

Technology firm Continental on Thursday said its Manesar-based manufacturing facility has crossed production milestone of 50 million wheel speed sensors, amid capacity expansion driven by local demand and new vehicle safety norms.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:53 IST
Continental's Manesar unit crosses production milestone of 50 mn wheel speed sensors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Technology firm Continental on Thursday said its Manesar-based manufacturing facility has crossed production milestone of 50 million wheel speed sensors, amid capacity expansion driven by local demand and new vehicle safety norms. The Germany-based firm has been manufacturing wheel speed sensors at the Manesar plant since 2010.

Last August, the plant had reached the milestone of producing 1 million speed sensors a month. The signals from wheel speed sensors are required to control systems like anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC). The sensors help to prevent the wheels from locking or spinning, thus, taking an appropriate control action to maintain the vehicle's stability and steering responses.

"We have been recording steady growth in our production capabilities. We are expanding our capacity rapidly, and our output likewise is scaling new milestones. It is a proud moment for us, reaching 50 million wheel speed sensor units to date," Ashish Srivastava, Plant Manager, Manesar, Continental India, said in a release. The recent milestone reflects Continental's ongoing commitment towards 'Vision Zero', which includes zero fatalities, injuries and crashes, supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with localised products of global quality standard at an affordable cost, the company said.

The localization efforts substantially benefited from the safety regulations introduced in April 2019, mandating ABS in all passenger cars and above 125-cc two-wheelers, which spiked demand for these sensors, it said. "Over the years, we have introduced several safety-critical products that have positioned us as pioneers of vehicle safety technologies," Sukhdeep Sandhu, head of company's Passive Safety and Sensorics (PSS) business unit in India, said.

"The road fatalities in India are record high. We have a critical role in bringing innovative integrated safety technologies to curtail on-road fatalities to a drastic extent," he added. "The PSS business unit in India is a perfect example for "in the market, for the market," a systematic strategy that we follow," said Ronan Le Roy, head of the global segment sensors and subsystems at the company.

Besides supplying to local market, the unit also exports its products to Japan, ASEAN, and European markets, Roy added..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Video of dead man in hospital lavatory highlights COVID crisis in Italy's south

The health crisis in Italys third largest city Naples is out of control, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday, after a video was posted on social media showing a corpse sprawled in a hospital lavatory. The unidentified man was a ...

Exynos 1080: Samsung's mid-range 5G chipset arrives to power next-gen devices

Samsung has finally unveiled its mid-range 5G chipset, the Exynos 1080, that will empower a new generation of mobile experiences. The Exynos 1080 is the first chipset based on Samsungs 5nm EUV FinFET process technology.Based on the tri-clus...

Russia alleges Navalny could have been poisoned in Germany or on plane

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment, could have been poisoned in Germany or on the plane to Ber...

Post SC relief, Arnab withdraws bail plea from sessions court

Journalist Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his bail plea filed before the sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district in connection with an abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, arrested on N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020