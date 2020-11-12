Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS to acquire over 1,500 staff, select assets of Pramerica Systems Ireland

As part of TCS' new Global Delivery Centre in Ireland, the staff will continue to provide PFI with a range of business, digital and technology services. Stacey Goodman, chief information officer of PFI, said this transaction further expands the company's relationship with TCS, while advancing PFI's ongoing transformation process and providing growth opportunities for Pramerica Ireland employees and the Letterkenny region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:52 IST
TCS to acquire over 1,500 staff, select assets of Pramerica Systems Ireland

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Prudential Financial, Inc (PFI), under which the Indian firm will acquire over 1,500 employees and select assets of Pramerica Systems Ireland Ltd (Pramerica). The move will help strengthen TCS' delivery capability in Ireland, it said in a statement. Pramerica is PFI's subsidiary based in Letterkenny, Ireland. PFI will retain the Pramerica Ireland entity, which will continue to operate from Letterkenny and will focus on providing regional business services, reporting under its global asset manager PGIM, the statement said. The transaction -- whose financial details were not disclosed -- is subject to completion of customary regulatory approvals.   "The enhanced partnership builds on a long relationship between the two organisations and will see over 1,500 of Pramerica's staff in Ireland transfer to TCS," it added. As part of TCS' new Global Delivery Centre in Ireland, the staff will continue to provide PFI with a range of business, digital and technology services. The new centre will expand TCS' nearshore capabilities to provide the multifunctional, digital services and solutions to other customers in Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US. Prudential, in a separate statement, said a majority of Pramerica staffers in Ireland will become employed by TCS, whereby the IT firm will continue to service and support Prudential under a multi-year services arrangement. "Pramerica will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential...This relationship is consistent with Prudential's transformation process, including ongoing initiatives to optimize its technology and investment footprint," it added. TCS President - Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, K Krithivasan said Ireland is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in the digital economy. "This key investment deepens our relationship with PFI and gives us a new delivery capability in Ireland with specialised expertise, that significantly strengthens our ability to meet the growth and transformation needs of our customers globally," he added. Stacey Goodman, chief information officer of PFI, said this transaction further expands the company's relationship with TCS, while advancing PFI's ongoing transformation process and providing growth opportunities for Pramerica Ireland employees and the Letterkenny region. In the UK, TCS is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the financial services industry, and a leading provider of third-party policy administration services in the life insurance and pensions industry. Earlier this week, TCS had said will acquire 100 per cent shares of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank AG for "a symbolic 1 euro". The said transaction would see about 1,500 employees of PBS becoming a part of the Mumbai-based company. PBS has been the internal IT provider for Postbank AG, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, catering to the German retail banking market.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 2,000 Diwali allowance for Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra

Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra will get a special allowance of Rs 2,000 for Diwali, the state government announced on Thursday. Anganwadis are government-run child care centres which operate mainly in rural and tribal areas.Women and Chil...

Ethiopia says 242 TPLF activists caught planning 'to sow chaos'

Ethiopian police said on Thursday that 242 operatives for the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF had been arrested in the capital Addis Ababa on suspicion of plotting to sow chaos.Weapons including bombs and bullets were confiscated with ...

WRAPUP 2-Biden ignores Trump to build team; eyes on pandemic as hospitalizations soar

P resident-elect Joe Biden will press on with building his governing team on Thursday, ignoring President Donald Trumps refusal to accept defeat. New records for coronavirus infections and hospitalizations ensured that the transition will b...

Aspirants in ruling BJP get active ahead of cabinet exercise in Karnataka

With cabinet expansion or reshuffle on the cards in Karnataka, political hobnobbing and aspirants openly expressing their ministerial ambitions have intensified within the ruling BJP in the state. A day after a section of BJP legislators me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020