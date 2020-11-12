Left Menu
33rd Guwahati Book Fair from December 30

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair by the state-run Publication Board Assam will begin from December 30, more than nine months after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:54 IST
The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair by the state-run Publication Board Assam will begin from December 30, more than nine months after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 12-day book fair is scheduled from December 30 to January 10 next year at the playground of Assam Engineering Institute, Publication Board's secretary Pramod Kalita said in a statement.

All COVID-19 protocols will be maintained during the literary festival, which is a landmark annual event in Guwahati, he said. Because of the losses faced by publishers and sellers during the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic, the Publication Board Assam has decided to give relief in rates while allocating stalls, Kalita said.

The book fair was scheduled to take place from March 14 to 25, but was put on hold due to novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in the country..

