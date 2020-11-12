Left Menu
Jindal Stainless bets big on decorative pipes, tubes in eastern India

The Jindal Stainless group is betting big on decorative pipes and tubes in the east, even as the segment was expanding at a rate of 12-13 per cent amid Covid induced disruptions, a senior company official said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:58 IST
The Jindal Stainless group is betting big on decorative pipes and tubes in the east, even as the segment was expanding at a rate of 12-13 per cent amid Covid induced disruptions, a senior company official said on Thursday. Out of the Rs 7,000 crore national market of decorative pipes and tubes, the eastern region accounts for Rs 1,000 crore a year.

"We command nearly 65 per cent market share in the East against our national average of 50 per cent. The east holds a lot more potential in decorative pipes and tubes," Jindal Stainless director Vijay Sharma told PTI. The company has embarked upon Phase 2 of its nationwide pipe & tube co-branding programme 'Jindal Saathi' as a strategy to increase its footprints.

The reduction in counterfeit supplies in the market which was reduced from last year's level of 15-16 per cent to 5-7 per cent this year, and co-branding of P&T have helped the company boost its market share to 50 per cent from 44 per cent, Sharma said. The USD 2.79 billion Jindal Stainless was aiming at raising its market share to 60 per cent at the national level.

The company was targeting 15 per cent growth in sales in the eastern market. With Jindal Saathi 2.0 initiative, it has expanded co-branding of its products to 100 cities in the east from 26 in the previous campaign. The consumption of stainless steel in this region has increased to 1,68,000 tonne in 2020 annually, a 500 per cent increase over the past 5 years led by the P&T and railway & Wagon segments, the company said.

