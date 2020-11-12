Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clariant Chemicals posts Rs 191 cr net profit for Sept quarter

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd on Thursday reported a multifold rise in its net profit to Rs 191 crore for the September 2020 quarter, mainly due to a gain of Rs 254.83 crore from sale of its business unit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:58 IST
Clariant Chemicals posts Rs 191 cr net profit for Sept quarter

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd on Thursday reported a multifold rise in its net profit to Rs 191 crore for the September 2020 quarter, mainly due to a gain of Rs 254.83 crore from sale of its business unit. Its net profit had stood at Rs 19.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Otherwise, net profit before exceptional item of Rs 254.83 declined to Rs 12.22 crore in the September 2020 quarter, from Rs 16.23 crore a year ago. Net revenue in July-September 2020 declined to Rs 184.43 crore, compared with Rs 193.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained slightly lower at Rs 172.21 crore, against Rs 177.28 crore a year ago. In the filing, the company said it gained Rs 254.83 crore from the sale of its business unit Masterbatches to Polyone Polymers India Pvt Ltd in July.

Clariant Chemicals Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Adnan Ahmad said that coming out of a strong performance in the previous fiscal year, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the company's sales during the first quarter of the current fiscal. However, the latest quarter has already seen a good recovery. "We look forward to continued growth in the months ahead," he added.

Shares of the company on Thursday rose 2.60 per cent to settle at Rs 314.20 apiece on the BSE..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm registers 2x growth in digital gold

Fintech major Paytm on Thursday said it has recorded 2x growth in the digital gold transactions during the last six months with average order value going up by 60 per cent. The company has also announced the launch of its high-value transac...

Eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, killed in Sinai helicopter crash

A helicopter with the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in the Egyptian Sinai crashed on Thursday near the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing eight members of the peacekeeper force, the MFO said. Those killed were six Amer...

Modi unveils Vivekananda's statue in JNU, says ideology should not override national interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in the JNU campus, for long an ideological battlefield for the Left and Hindutva groups, and asserted that peoples ideologies should be seen standing with and n...

U.S. airlines caution on winter challenges as COVID-19 cases rise

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday cautioned that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases may have a negative impact on travel over the winter holidays, a period the sector had hoped would see improved bookings. The United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020