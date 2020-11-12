Left Menu
Financial package continues govt's efforts to help all sections of society: PM

In a tweet, he said these initiatives will help create jobs, alleviate the stressed sectors, ensure liquidity, boost manufacturing, energise the real estate sector and support farmers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax relief on select home sale deals, enhanced the credit guarantee programme for small businesses and provided incentives for new job creation as the government widened stimulus measures to boost the economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:52 IST
Financial package continues govt's efforts to help all sections of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" package announced on Thursday continues his government's efforts to help all sections of society. In a tweet, he said these initiatives will help create jobs, alleviate the stressed sectors, ensure liquidity, boost manufacturing, energise the real estate sector and support farmers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax relief on select home sale deals, enhanced the credit guarantee programme for small businesses and provided incentives for new job creation as the government widened stimulus measures to boost the economy. The measures that also include an additional fertiliser subsidy and the already announced production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturing units, totalled Rs 2.65 lakh crore, taking the cumulative stimulus package announced since the coronavirus-triggered lockdown to almost Rs 30 lakh crore or 15 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

