Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast

The tragedy on Thursday is the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since Oct. 1. The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums. Only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fisherman and brought to shore.

PTI | Tripoli | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:57 IST
UN: 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UN migration agency says at least 74 migrants have drowned after a Europe-bound ship broke down off the coast of Libya. The tragedy on Thursday is the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since Oct. 1.

The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums. That's according to the International Organization for Migration. Only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fisherman and brought to shore.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

German minister sees COVID-19 restrictions through winter

Germanys health minister said on Thursday he expects restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic will continue through winter, with life unlikely to get back to normal in December or January even if infections fall. I dont see eve...

Congressional COVID-19 impasse continues, Pelosi warns 'house is burning down'

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday urged renewed negotiations over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus aid proposal, but the top Republican immediately rejected their approach as too expensive, continuing a months-long impasse.Ho...

Armenia says airspace still open to civil aircraft

Armenias airspace remains open to civil aircraft, the Civil Aviation Committee head said on Thursday, denying a report by Russias Interfax news agency that Armenia had declared a no-fly zone over its territory and Nagorno-Karabakh.Armenia, ...

Pak court strikes down graft case against PM Khan’s confidant, family of PML-N’s Shahbaz

A Pakistani court on Thursday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency from taking action against Prime Minister Imran Khans friend Jehangir Tareen and the family of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in a sugar scam worth over Rs 400 billion. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020