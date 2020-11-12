Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain readies measures to support hospitality sector, mulls longer loan scheme

A government source said measures to extend loan grace periods - which allow borrowers to delay payment without being charged late fees, being found in default or having their loans cancelled - would likely be approved by the cabinet as soon as on Tuesday and would initially target the hospitality sector. The economy ministry declined to comment.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:17 IST
Spain readies measures to support hospitality sector, mulls longer loan scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Spanish government is considering extending its scheme of state-backed credit lines beyond December while also preparing measures to support the battered hospitality sector during the coronavirus pandemic, sources with knowledge of the matter said. "Everything is under discussion right now, the increase of the grace period, the extension of those credits and of the entire scheme beyond December, but nothing has been closed yet," one source said.

Hotels, bars and restaurants have been particularly badly hit as the pandemic stifled tourism in one of the world's most visited countries. Hundreds rallied in Seville, the capital of Spain's most populous region of Andalusia, demanding direct state aid to "save the hospitality industry" as new restrictions kicked in, ordering bars to close at 6 p.m.

Officials in Catalonia said restaurants, bars and shopping malls in the region will remain closed for at least another 10 days, but they planned a gradual return to open-air activities on the terraces from Nov. 23. A government source said measures to extend loan grace periods - which allow borrowers to delay payment without being charged late fees, being found in default or having their loans cancelled - would likely be approved by the cabinet as soon as on Tuesday and would initially target the hospitality sector.

The economy ministry declined to comment. The existing state-guaranteed funding scheme of 140 billion euros ($165 billion) is due to expire in December, with the grace period on a significant volume of loans ending by April.

Many small businesses have said they will not have been able to resume their activity by then to cope with their payments. ECB economist Paloma Lopez Garcia wrote in an article this week that "our analysis shows that Spain is the most affected country" in the euro zone, with about a quarter of all firms with employees at risk of becoming illiquid.

Despite having the second highest tally of cases in Western Europe at over 1.4 million, the infection rate has stabilised overall in Spain of late. "The trend is positive and we have been able to control it without having the lockdown we had in the spring," Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said earlier on Thursday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

The Weeknd to perform halftime show at 2021 Super Bowl

Canadian singer The Weeknd will perform the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl, the artist and the NFL announced on Thursday.Performing on the iconic stage. see you 020721, the singer posted on his Twitter account with the logo for the ga...

The Weekend to perform halftime show at 2021 Super Bowl

Canadian singer The Weekend will perform the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl, the artist and the NFL announced on Thursday.Performing on the iconic stage. see you 020721, the singer posted on his Twitter account with the logo for the g...

Belize elects opposition leader to succeed retiring prime minister

Belize resoundingly voted to elect opposition leader Johnny Briceno to replace longtime Prime Minister Dean Barrow in Wednesdays general election as the Central American nation seeks to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic...

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

A heart harvested from a brain-dead teenager in Jaipur was flown to Delhi airport and then in just 17 minutes sent to a private hospital here for a transplant surgery through a nearly 18-km green corridor set up amid the festive season rush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020