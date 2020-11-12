Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK regulators will intervene if full Brexit upends markets, says FCA's Delfas

But full access for banks and trading platforms to the bloc only ends on Dec. 31, with only limited cross-border activity being allowed by Brussels to date in derivatives clearing and asset management. "We are doing our planning as I am sure firms are as well to ensure operationally that the end of transition is a smooth one," Nausicaa Delfas, head of international at the Financial Conduct Authority, told Reuters.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-11-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:59 IST
UK regulators will intervene if full Brexit upends markets, says FCA's Delfas
UK Flag Image Credit: ANI

Regulators are vigilant and ready to intervene if Britain's full departure from the European Union on Dec. 31 risks creating disorder in markets, Britain's financial regulator said on Thursday. Britain has already left the EU. But full access for banks and trading platforms to the bloc only ends on Dec. 31, with only limited cross-border activity being allowed by Brussels to date in derivatives clearing and asset management.

"We are doing our planning as I am sure firms are as well to ensure operationally that the end of transition is a smooth one," Nausicaa Delfas, head of international at the Financial Conduct Authority, told Reuters. The FCA will work closely with the finance ministry and the Bank of England.

"With passporting ending... and there is a patchwork of solutions on the EU side, which means that we need to be vigilant to ensure we are prepared and able to address any issues arising over that period," she added. Brussels has yet to say if it will grant more access to UK financial firms under its equivalence system that scrutinizes whether rules of foreign firms are robust enough.

"Whether there are further decisions on equivalence or not, I think the financial sector is ready, as it were," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told a European Central Bank panel discussion. A clash looms over where UK and EU banks can trade derivatives, and the FCA needs to remain vigilant over this, Delfas said.

If Brussels decides not to grant full two-way trading in derivatives, the FCA will set out its own rules in "due course". Other "cliff edge" risks being closely scrutinized include how UK financial firms service customers in the EU, such as by having to comply with local laws, she said.

Many banks, insurers, and trading platforms based in London have opened hubs in the EU to minimize cross-border disruption. The FCA will crank up its IT systems at the end of the year when it takes on credit rating agencies and trade reporting bodies based in Britain that were hitherto regulated by an EU watchdog, Delfas said.

Britain and the EU are still locked in talks over a free trade agreement, but financial services market access is being dealt with separately. "We should not assume, even if a deal is agreed, that it will mitigate outstanding risks in financial services," Delfas said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Macron hails chance to "make our planet great again" after Biden win

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the prospect of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden rejoining the Paris climate accord, saying countries now had a chance to make our planet great again. His comments follow those of other le...

Storm Eta drenches Tampa Bay, threatens more flooding as it moves offshore

Tropical Storm Eta drenched Floridas west coast on Thursday after making landfall north of Tampa Bay with 50 mile-per-hour 80 kph winds, but the system weakened slightly as it moved across the northeastern part of the state and into the Atl...

ECB to adjust monetary stimulus over weak activity, inflation - Villeroy

The European Central Bank will recalibrate its monetary stimulus next month in light of weak inflation and economic activity, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday. We watch inflation and activity of course, they are ...

Motor racing-Hamilton hails W Series tie-up with Formula One from 2021

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton called for more women in motorsport after the all-female W Series announced on Thursday it will be supporting Formula One at eight grands prix next season. There are no female drivers in Formula One, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020