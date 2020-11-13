Indian Ice-cream manufacturer's Association (IICMA) encourages having a safe and enjoyable Diwali

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepavali is just around the corner and everyone can already feel the festive spirit on the rise. After a long, unusually hard year, everyone is looking forward to the favorite festival, reconnecting with loved ones and indulging in all the delicious sweets, ice-creams and snacks that Diwali is loved for. Ice-creams can be one of the safer options to gift loved ones, especially ice-cream tubs. As the ice-cream is hermetically sealed in tamper-proof containers at the factory without any human contact, and the outer surface of these plastic tubs can easily be sanitized without any harm to the yummy ice-cream within. This makes it perfect to bring home or send to friends and relatives during the festivals. In addition to the above, many Ice-cream brands now offer mouthwatering Indian sweet flavored ice-creams like gulab jamun, kulfi, ras malia ice-creams etc. And combination of Ice-cream with Indian sweets can easily double the Diwali celebration.

Keeping this in mind, the newly elected President of the IICMA team and committee member Mr. Sudhir Shah appeals people not to forget the safety measures during Diwali celebration and wishes everyone a wonderful Diwali with the delicious ice-creams. And he added, "Ensuring the safety of our customers is always our highest priority, and especially now. And we are guiding and advising all our members to take the best safety and hygiene measures at all the levels of production and distribution." So, this Deepavali, add a dollop of ice-cream to the celebrations to make the festival extra special for families. Stay safe, stay cool and stay sweet. Have a delicious Diwali. About IICMA The Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association (IICMA) is an organization that represents the Indian ice-cream industry. They share knowledge and best practices with their members to help the industry grow.

Website:- http://iicma.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333794/President_IICMA.jpg PWR PWR.