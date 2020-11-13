Universal Sompo General Insurance appoints Nilesh Mejari as CFO

Left Menu
MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Sompo General Insurance, a joint venture between Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments Corporation and Sompo Japan Insurance ropes in Nilesh Mejari from German reinsurer, Munich Re India Ltd as its CFO.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:35 IST
MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Sompo General Insurance, a joint venture between Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments Corporation and Sompo Japan Insurance ropes in Nilesh Mejari from German reinsurer, Munich Re India Ltd as its CFO. Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited has appointed Nilesh Mejari as its CFO w.e.f. 11th November, 2020. Mr. Nilesh Mejari is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Seasoned finance professional with over 19+ years of experience in BFSI industry which includes Insurance, Banking and Audit.

Universal Sompo with over 1,000 employees and 87 offices across India is a joint venture between Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments Corporation and Sompo Japan Insurance. Under Nitesh's leadership, company aims to strengthen the Finance & Accounts department through robust and compliant financial planning and execution and enable Universal Sompo to become a sustainable growth oriented organization of repute.

About the company Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Dabur Investment Corporation and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. It has footprints across the country to serve its customers with 17 Zonal Offices, 86 Branch Offices and a 1500 strong workforce. It offers a wide-range of products catering to Retail, Rural, SME & Corporate customer segments. It's innovating in the health insurance space and offers both standalone policies and co-branded products in conjunction with its bank partners. It serves customers through a vast and compliant distribution network of banks, agents, brokers, auto dealers, POSPs, CSCs and so on. It continues to invest in technology ensuring smooth purchase experience for customers and rapid integration facility for distributors.

