Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nureca files IPO papers with Sebi 

Further, through listing, the company expects to enhance its visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers and creation of a public market for equity shares in India. ITI Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:58 IST
Nureca files IPO papers with Sebi 
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nureca Ltd, which owns the Dr Trust brand, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 100 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises issuance of equity shares worth Rs 100 crore, the draft red herring prospectus filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi ) showed.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for funding incremental working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Further, through listing, the company expects to enhance its visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers and creation of a public market for equity shares in India.

ITI Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. Nureca is engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products and enables customers with tools to help them monitor chronic ailments and other diseases, to improve their lifestyle. The company sells its products through online channel partners such as e-commerce players, distributors and retailers. It also sells products through its own website--http://drtrust.in.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's cautious optimism on vaccine supports euro debt markets

German bond yields steadied below two-month highs on Friday, with sentiment in euro zone debt markets supported by a perception that upbeat news on a COVID-19 vaccine will not stop central banks from delivering more stimulus to prop up grow...

Internet can't be Wild West, EU's Breton tells Google CEO Pichai

Europes industry chief Thierry Breton has warned Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai that he plans to rein in U.S. tech giants via a raft of new rules to curb the excesses of a Wild West internet.Breton issued the warning in a video-conference call ...

Cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be decided after discussion with BJP high command: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday a decision on whether to go in for cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be taken after discussion with the BJP top leadership, as he indicated his meeting with the high command was likely only af...

Govt expands scope of PM-KUSUM for harnessing solar energy by farmers

The renewable energy ministry has expanded the scope of PM-KUSUM scheme to enable greater solar energy generation in farm sector. The ministry has amended the guidelines of the scheme based on the learning from its implementation during th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020