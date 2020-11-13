Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Matheran toy train to have four extra runs on weekends

The Central Railway resumed the shuttle service between Aman Lodge and Mathran stations earlier this month, after a gap of almost seven months. Four additional shuttle services will operate on Aman Lodge-Matheran section of Neral-Matheran narrow gauge line on weekends, a release issued by the CR stated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:45 IST
Maha: Matheran toy train to have four extra runs on weekends
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Railway on Friday announced that it would run four additional services of the toy train on Aman Lodge-Matheran section on weekends to cater to extra rush of passengers. The Central Railway resumed the shuttle service between Aman Lodge and Mathran stations earlier this month, after a gap of almost seven months.

Four additional shuttle services will operate on Aman Lodge-Matheran section of Neral-Matheran narrow gauge line on weekends, a release issued by the CR stated. The extra shuttle services from Matheran to Aman Lodge will depart at 10.20 am and 3.10 pm, while the service from Aman Lodge to Matheran will depart at 10.45 am and 3.35 pm, it was stated.

Matheran is a hill station located about 100 km from Mumbai, while Aman Lodge station is at Dasturi Naka, beyond which no vehicle is allowed to travel. Operational since 1907, the Neral-Matheran toy train was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) tentative list of world heritage sites in 2003.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure there is no lapse in implementation of NGT's directions on air quality: CAQM to CPCB, states

The Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM on Friday directed the CPCB and concerned states to ensure that there is no lapse in implementation of the National Green Tribunals directions in view of the prevailing air quality scenario. Th...

COVID-19 threatening India's gains in protecting children against pneumonia, diarrhea: Report

Although India has made significant progress in ensuring that children under five years of age are protected against pneumonia and diarrhea through immunisation, the COVID-19 pandemic threatens these hard-won gains, according to the latest ...

IKEA Foundation partners with GAME to support entrepreneurship

IKEA Foundation has partnered with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship to support its mission to inspire job seekers to become job creators. The partnership with IKEA Foundation will further the effort to build model lighthouses in ...

ECB's cautious optimism on vaccine supports euro debt markets

German bond yields steadied below two-month highs on Friday, with sentiment in euro zone debt markets supported by a perception that upbeat news on a COVID-19 vaccine will not stop central banks from delivering more stimulus to prop up grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020