Kamarajar Port Ltd handles largest transhipment vessel ever to call on Eastern coast

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chennai, Nov13(PTI): Kamarajar Port Ltd has handled the largest transhipment vessel that has ever called on any port of the eastern coast, the company said on Friday. 'M V MSC Faith' having 14,336 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) berthed at its container terminal with Tembe Port, Ghana being its last Port of Call.

When transhipment of most of the containers of South Indian ports was happening at Colombo and Singapore, by receiving this vessel Kamarajar Port Ltd has placed itself on the global transhipment map, a press release said. It could achieve this feat on account of deep draft, state-of-the-art new generation terminal with latest gantry cranes and sufficient backup yard that can hold upto 17,000 TEUs of containers.

The container terminal is run under public private partnership model by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. M V MSC Faith has a length of 366 metres and would discharge 4,155 TEUs of containers at Kamarajar Port Ltd.With a beam width of 48 metres, the vessel needs higher outer reach gantry cranes for operations.

The container terminal at Kamarajar Port has gantry cranes of 62 metres ensuring hassle free cargo operation, the release said. The traffic and marine wing of the port has worked overtime with the container terminal operator for these operations, it said.

Trade facilitation by way of 'preferential commercial offerings' were also being made to attract such transhipment vessels..

