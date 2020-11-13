Left Menu
Services exports fall 1.4 pc to USD 17.3 bn in Sept

Cumulatively, the services exports stood at USD 100.97 billion during April-September 2020 and the imports were USD 58.98 billion. The RBI releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:37 IST
India's services exports in September fell 1.4 per cent to USD 17.29 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. The services exports (receipts) in September 2019 stood at USD 17.54 billion.

The RBI releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days. The data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the balance of payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis, the central bank said..

