Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 dips but still posts best week since April on vaccine hopes

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:56 IST
FTSE 100 dips but still posts best week since April on vaccine hopes

London's FTSE 100 retreated on Friday on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections and as a stronger pound pressured exporters, although the index still logged its best weekly gain since April on hopes of an effective vaccine. The blue-chip index closed 0.4% lower, as industrial stocks declined and currency moves weighed on big dollar-earnings stocks such as consumer staples. British American Tobacco, Unilever Plc, Reckitt Benckiser and Diageo Plc fell between 0.5%-1.6%.

The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index ended 0.2% lower. "After the vaccine-infused euphoria at the start of the week a dose of reality seems to have been administered to the market," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Clearly the COVID-19 crisis is not at an end despite the positive news announced by Pfizer and counterparts in Russia." However, both the indexes posted their second straight week of gains, aided by new local stimulus measures and as U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective.

Meanwhile data showed Britain's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has fallen to 1.0-1.2 and might be below 1 in some parts of the country in sign epidemic is slowing. On the Brexit front, Britain and the European Union will resume trade talks in Brussels on Monday after so far failing to close gaps over competition rules and fisheries.

"Most think that talks realistically can’t stretch much further without causing some degree of logistical problems," said James Smith, developed market economist at ING. "That said, this is politics at the end of the day and neither side will want to be the one seen to end negotiations."

In company news, construction firm Galliford Try Holdings Plc surged 26.1% after forecasting a return to profitability in the first half of this financial year. Premier Inn-owner Whitbread Plc rose 3.6% after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight", while Rolls-Royce jumped 4.1% after JP Morgan raised its target price on the stock.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...

ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app by Thursday, the company said in a court filing on Friday. TikTok said it ...

Rumours of TMC Singur leader offering to resign, party MLA meets him at his residence

Amid rumours of Trinamool Congress MLA Becharam Manna, who was at the forefront of Mamata Banerjees Singur movement, offering to resign from the Assembly over disagreement on some issues, party legislator Prabir Ghosal Friday met him at his...

FACTBOX-Western Sahara, an old conflict on the verge of explosion

A dispute over Western Sahara threatens to result in a new round of conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front independence movement. Here are some facts about the territory, the dispute and the main players.THE TERRITORY The size of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020