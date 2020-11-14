Left Menu
Austria's Kurz confirms national lockdown will start on Tuesday

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-11-2020 21:15 IST
Austria will introduce a national lockdown on Tuesday in a bid to bring its soaring coronavirus infections under control, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday, confirming an earlier Reuters report based on a draft government decree.

Non-essential shops will close and the current curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be expanded into an all-day requirement to stay at home, with specific exceptions such as shopping for essentials or exercise, Kurz confirmed. People should work from home wherever possible, he added.

The lockdown is due to last almost three weeks, with the last day being Dec. 6.

