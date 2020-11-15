Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labour Ministry seeks feedback on draft rules under Code on Social Security 

The draft rules provide for operationalization of provisions in the Code on Social Security, 2020 relating to Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), gratuity, maternity benefit, social security and cess in respect of building and other construction workers, social security for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers. The draft rules also provide for Aadhaar-based registration including self-registration by unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers on the portal of the Central government, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:09 IST
Labour Ministry seeks feedback on draft rules under Code on Social Security 
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LabourMinistry)

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has sought feedback from stakeholders on draft rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The feedback is required to be provided within 45 days from November 13, 2020.

Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the draft rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020 on November 13, 2020, inviting objections and suggestions, if any, from the stakeholders, the ministry said in a statement. The draft rules provide for operationalization of provisions in the Code on Social Security, 2020 relating to Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), gratuity, maternity benefit, social security and cess in respect of building and other construction workers, social security for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers.

The draft rules also provide for Aadhaar-based registration including self-registration by unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers on the portal of the Central government, the statement said. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has already initiated action for development of such portal.

For availing any benefit under any of the social security schemes framed under the Code, an unorganised worker or a gig worker or platform worker shall be required to be registered on the portal with details as may be specified in the scheme, it said. The rules further provide for Aadhaar-based registration of building and other construction workers on the specified portal of the Central government and the state government or the State Welfare Board.

When a building worker migrates from one state to another, he shall be entitled to get benefits in the state where he is currently working, and it shall be the responsibility of the Building Workers Welfare Board of that state to provide benefits to such a worker, the statement added. Provision has also been made in the rules regarding gratuity to an employee who is on fixed-term employment.

The rules also provide for single electronic registration of an establishment, including cancellation of the registration in case of closure of business activities. Provision has also been made regarding manner and conditions for exiting of an establishment from EPFO and ESIC coverage, it said.

The procedure for self-assessment and payment of cess in respect of building and other construction workers has been elaborated in the rules. For the purpose of self-assessment, the employer shall calculate the cost of construction as per the rates specified by the State Public Works Department or Central Public Works Department or on the basis of return or documents submitted to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the statement said.

The rate of interest for delayed payment of such cess has been reduced from 2 per cent every month or part of a month to 1 per cent. Under the existing rules, the Assessing Officer has the power to direct that no material or machinery can be removed or disturbed from the construction site. Such power for indefinitely stopping of construction work has been withdrawn in the draft rules, it added.

Further, under the draft rules, the assessing officer can visit the construction site only with the prior approval of the secretary of the Building and Other Construction Workers Board. The rules have also provide for the manner of payment of contribution by the aggregators through self-assessment.

The stakeholders can submit objections and suggestions on the rules within a period of 45 days from the date of notification of the draft rules, the statement said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths; 3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh: Authorities.

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths&#160;3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh Authorities....

Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor

Virat Kohli is a very powerful guy in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor. The talismanic Indian skipper has grown in stature...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020