Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000- UN

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 19:14 IST
Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000- UN

The number of people who have fled into Sudan from the conflict in northern Ethiopia has risen to at least 20,000, the U.N. refugee agency and local officials said on Sunday.

More than 12,500 crossed at Hamdayat and nearly 7,500 to the south at al-Luqdi from Nov. 7 to 14, UNHCR figures suggested. The head of Sudan's refugee commission put the total number of refugees at 24,944 by the end of Saturday, state news agency SUNA reported.

Local and U.N. agencies are trying to assist the refugees, who have been arriving in growing numbers with few possessions or provisions.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Motorcycling-MotoGP world champion Joan Mir

Factbox on Spains Joan Mir, who clinched his maiden MotoGP title with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday. Born Sept. 1, 1997 in Palma, Spain age 23 Received his first bike, a Polini, at the age of six and took insp...

Swimming-Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke short course world record

Britains Adam Peaty set a world record for the short course 100 metres breaststroke at the professional International Swimming League ISL in Budapest on Sunday, finishing in a time of 55.49 seconds. The previous record of 55.61 seconds was ...

Noise pollution lowest in 15 years during Diwali in Mumbai:NGO

Mumbai recorded the lowest level of noise pollution in the last 15 years on the first day of Diwali festival on Saturday during the permissible hours when the use of firecrackers was allowed, according to an NGO. Sumaira Abdulali, founder o...

FACTBOX-Motorcycling-List of MotoGP/premier class champions

Spains Joan Mir sealed his maiden MotoGP title at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday. Following is a list of premier class champions since 1949 2020 - Joan Mir Suzuki2019 - Marc Marquez Honda 2018 - Marquez Honda2017 - Marquez Honda 2016 - M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020