Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Oct factory output grows faster-than-expected

Now, with coronavirus largely under control in China, consumers are opening up their wallets again in a further boost to economic activity. Retail sales rose 4.3% on-year, missing analysts' forecasts for 4.9% growth but faster than a 3.3% increase in September.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 07:57 IST
China's Oct factory output grows faster-than-expected

China's industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected pace in October, while retail sales continued to recover albeit at a slower-than-forecast pace as the world's second-largest economy emerged from its COVID-19 slump.

Industrial output climbed 6.9%% in October from a year earlier, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed on Monday, in line with September's gain. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 6.5% rise. After the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy this year, the industrial sector has staged an impressive turnaround, helped by resilient exports. Now, with coronavirus largely under control in China, consumers are opening up their wallets again in a further boost to economic activity.

Retail sales rose 4.3% on-year, missing analysts' forecasts for 4.9% growth but faster than a 3.3% increase in September. China's auto industry reported robust 12.5% growth in October vehicle sales thanks to surging demand for electric cars and trucks.

Domestic tourism also saw a strong rebound over the Golden Week holiday last month, although levels were still well short of last year's. Fixed-asset investment rose 1.8% in January-October from the same period last year, compared with forecast 1.6% growth and a 0.8% increase in the first nine months of the year.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60% of total investment, fell 0.7% in January-October, compared with a 1.5% decline in the first nine months of the year. China's economic recovery looks to be accelerating in the fourth quarter, with a rebound in demand, strong credit growth and stimulus measures expected to provide a strong tailwind into 2021.

But surging coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States have prompted renewed lockdowns, clouding the global outlook.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-De Bruyne in talks to extend Man City contract beyond 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a contract extension. The Belgian internationals current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German s...

WRAPUP 1-China's factory output beats forecasts as Asia shakes off COVID slump

Chinas factory output rose faster-than-expected in October and retail sales continued to recover albeit at a slower-than-forecast pace, as the worlds second-largest economy emerged from its COVID-19 slump. Industrial output climbed 6.9 in O...

Fidelity Life deploys new PureCloud telephony solution

New Zealands largest locally-owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, has successfully deployed a new PureCloud telephony solution that will ultimately help the company deliver an improved experience for its customers and independent financial ad...

Taiwan talks up trans-Pacific trade pact after exclusion from new deal

Trade-dependent Taiwan has made relatively good progress towards joining the revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but it is awaiting clearer rules on membership, the islands chief trade negotiator said on Monday. While a membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020