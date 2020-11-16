Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abu Dhabi's Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next year

Etihad has slashed jobs and pushed forward with plans to shrink into a mid-sized carrier focused on carrying passengers to and from Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. Abu Dhabi does not allow non-residents to enter the emirate at its airport, and has not said when that coronavirus-related restriction would be lifted.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:18 IST
Abu Dhabi's Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next year
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Monday it would start daily flights to Tel Aviv in March after the United Arab Emirates and Israel's established formal ties this year. Flight will start March 28 and will be timed to connect with Etihad services to and from China, Thailand, India and Australia, the state-owned carrier said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the aviation industry faces its worst-ever crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has wrecked air travel demand. Etihad has slashed jobs and pushed forward with plans to shrink into a mid-sized carrier focused on carrying passengers to and from Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

Abu Dhabi does not allow non-residents to enter the emirate at its airport, and has not said when that coronavirus-related restriction would be lifted. Neighbouring Dubai allows foreign visitors to enter.

State-owned flydubai will launch direct flights to Tel Aviv this month, while Dubai's airport operator has said El Al , Israir, Arkia will start Tel Aviv-Dubai services in December, Etihad, flydubai and Israel' El Al have operated charter services between the UAE and Israel in recent months.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi's Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

10 people trapped in snowfall in J-K recused

Security forces have rescued 10 people, including two women and a child, after they were trapped in heavy snowfall at high altitude Sinthan pass in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said MondayThe rescue operation was carried out la...

Huawei CFO witness testimony to resume in Canada in U.S. extradition case

Witness cross-examination in the U.S. extradition case of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will resume in a Canadian court on Monday where Mengs lawyers are trying to establish that her rights were violated during the events lead...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Roethlisberger shines as Steelers rout BengalsPittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four touchdowns, as the Steelers remained undefeated...

Boxing-Fury ditches plan to fight in December, to return to ring in 2021

Tyson Fury has confirmed he will not return to the ring this year less than a month after saying his next fight would take place on Dec. 5 in London. The 32-year-old Briton has not fought since February when he won the WBC world heavyweight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020