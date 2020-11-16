Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro hits one-week high as vaccine hopes lift investor spirits

The dollar dropped and the euro and British pound gained on Monday, as investors began the week in an upbeat mood after strong data out of Asia and on hopes for a successful vaccine against COVID-19. Despite fears of a resurgence of global cases of COVID-19, investors remain hopeful a working vaccine could rescue the global economy, helping to fuel a rally in stock markets and a rebound in riskier currencies.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:28 IST
FOREX-Euro hits one-week high as vaccine hopes lift investor spirits
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar dropped and the euro and British pound gained on Monday, as investors began the week in an upbeat mood after strong data out of Asia and on hopes for a successful vaccine against COVID-19.

Despite fears of a resurgence of global cases of COVID-19, investors remain hopeful a working vaccine could rescue the global economy, helping to fuel a rally in stock markets and a rebound in riskier currencies. Signs that Britain and the European Union might make progress negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal also encouraged investors to take on more risk.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar softened 0.2% to 92.573. The euro rose 0.3% to a one-week high of $1.1868 while currencies sensitive to global sentiment such as the Australian dollar notched up solid gains.

Commerzbank analysts said investor confidence that the euro region was better prepared to launch more fiscal stimulus than a divided U.S. Congress was also helping. "In particular as the positive news about vaccine developers are providing a glimmer of hope at the end of the corona tunnel the FX market is likely to prefer an active fiscal reaction over inactivity," said Commerzbank strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann.

"If the end of the pandemic is foreseeable the tactic of pushing the European economies over lockdown with the help of fiscal policies makes sense again to FX traders." Sterling rallied to as high as $1.3242 before settling at $1.3219, up 0.1%. Against the euro the pound was down marginally at 89.75 pence.

Hopes for a compromise in talks between London and Brussels over a trade deal for after their Brexit transition period were given a boost after Dominic Cummings, the most powerful adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a eurosceptic, left Downing Street. Britain's Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Sunday that the two sides had made some progress in their negotiations but might not succeed in getting an agreement.

"This topic remains an uncertain catalyst... The market needs to be cautious that prices could fluctuate nervously on news," said Sumino Kamei, senior analyst at MUFG Bank. Adding to investor optimism was data on Monday showing signs of economic recovery in China and Japan, the world's second and third largest economies. China's industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 6.9% in October, while Japan's economy grew at its fastest pace on record in the third quarter.

The Chinese yuan firmed 0.4% in offshore markets to a one-week high of 6.5663 yuan per dollar. Analysts also said the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership deal signed by 15 Asia-Pacific economies on Sunday had boosted sentiment. (Additional reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Australian team to form "barefoot circle" during India series

Australian players will form a barefoot circle to acknowledge the culture of indigenous people before every series, starting with the ODI contest against India, said pacer Pat Cummins, who admitted that his team has not done enough to suppo...

Spain's BBVA to sell U.S. banking arm to PNC for $11.6 billion

Spains BBVA is to sell its U.S. business to PNC Financial Services Group Inc for 11.6 billion in cash, in one of the biggest global banking deals this year. The sale will further consolidate the U.S. banking sector, but has also instantly p...

Nearly 2 lakh Indian students chose US for higher studies in 2019-20 academic year: Report

Nearly two lakh Indian students chose the United States as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the Open Doors Report released by the US Embassy on Monday. Indian students comprised nearly ...

Eight killed as bus falls into gorge in Pak

At least eight people were killed and eleven others injured after a passenger bus on Monday skidded off a mountain road and fell into a gorge in northwest Pakistan. The bus was on way to Hazrat Kaka Sahib shrine in Nowshera district of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020