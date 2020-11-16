Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magma Housing Finance eyes 25 pc loan growth in H2

Affordable housing-focused Magma Housing Finance is targeting to sell at least 25 per cent more loans in the second half of this fiscal as its business has almost returned to pre-lockdown levels. Asset quality improved by 60 basis points (bps) to 1.6 per cent in Q2, which is well within the levels in the low-cost housing finance industry where the bad loans are under 2 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:09 IST
Magma Housing Finance eyes 25 pc loan growth in H2
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Affordable housing-focused Magma Housing Finance is targeting to sell at least 25 per cent more loans in the second half of this fiscal as its business has almost returned to pre-lockdown levels. The fourth largest affordable housing-only player, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of non-banking player Magma Fincorp, has grown 23 per cent in the September quarter. "We expect the second half loan sales to be clocking around 25 per cent growth and closing the current fiscal with a loan book of Rs 4,200 crore from Rs 3,554 crore as of Q2. "What we are focusing is a 20-25 per cent loan growth on a sustained basis for the next three-four years," Manish Jaiswal, the firm's managing director and chief executive, told PTI. His optimism comes from the 23 per cent loan growth during the September quarter in terms of sanctions when incremental disbursement rose by Rs 267 crore, taking the outstanding loan book to Rs 3,554 crore, despite the massive disruptions due to the pandemic. This, coupled with an improvement in asset quality and lower cost of funds, helped it log a 30 per cent spike in net income at Rs 18.7 crore, which excludes pandemic provisions of Rs 6.5 crore. Asset quality improved by 60 basis points (bps) to 1.6 per cent in Q2, which is well within the levels in the low-cost housing finance industry where the bad loans are under 2 per cent. Jaiswal has attributed the rise in net income to organic growth as there was higher demand from small towns and the fact that loan sales have come back to 87 per cent of the pre-lockdown months. Collections are at 92 per cent of the pre-lockdown levels. On the asset quality improvement, he said three years ago the company was heavily into loan against property collateral, which led to high bad loans of over 5.8 per cent but now it is just about 1.6 per cent. Magma Housing is present across 19 states with 103 branches serving 30,000 customers as of September 2020. The company has raised Rs 817 crore so far this year from a diverse base of lenders, helping it lower the cost of funds by 54 bps. Another reason for the higher profit was lower operating expenses, which came down to 2.7 per cent from 3.5 per cent of AUM as a result of operational efficiency and use of technology under which it has ensured that all dealings with the customers are done only through mobile phones.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iran registers record daily rise in coronavirus cases, deaths

Iran on Monday reported a record 13,053 new coronavirus infections and 486 deaths over the past 24 hours as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the pandemic in the Middle Easts worst-affected country.Health Ministry spokeswo...

Govt allows ICRISAT to use drones for agricultural research

The government has allowed Hyderabad-based International Crops Research Institute ICRISAT to use drones for agricultural research activities, an official release said on Monday. Granting the institute a conditional exemption from some of th...

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with brother on Bhai Dooj

Celebrating the bond between brother and sisters by sharing an all smiles throwback picture with her brother, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Devdas actor posted an adorab...

German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday. With schools open a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020