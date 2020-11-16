Magma Housing Finance eyes 25 pc loan growth in H2

Affordable housing-focused Magma Housing Finance is targeting to sell at least 25 per cent more loans in the second half of this fiscal as its business has almost returned to pre-lockdown levels. The fourth largest affordable housing-only player, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of non-banking player Magma Fincorp, has grown 23 per cent in the September quarter. "We expect the second half loan sales to be clocking around 25 per cent growth and closing the current fiscal with a loan book of Rs 4,200 crore from Rs 3,554 crore as of Q2. "What we are focusing is a 20-25 per cent loan growth on a sustained basis for the next three-four years," Manish Jaiswal, the firm's managing director and chief executive, told PTI. His optimism comes from the 23 per cent loan growth during the September quarter in terms of sanctions when incremental disbursement rose by Rs 267 crore, taking the outstanding loan book to Rs 3,554 crore, despite the massive disruptions due to the pandemic. This, coupled with an improvement in asset quality and lower cost of funds, helped it log a 30 per cent spike in net income at Rs 18.7 crore, which excludes pandemic provisions of Rs 6.5 crore. Asset quality improved by 60 basis points (bps) to 1.6 per cent in Q2, which is well within the levels in the low-cost housing finance industry where the bad loans are under 2 per cent. Jaiswal has attributed the rise in net income to organic growth as there was higher demand from small towns and the fact that loan sales have come back to 87 per cent of the pre-lockdown months. Collections are at 92 per cent of the pre-lockdown levels. On the asset quality improvement, he said three years ago the company was heavily into loan against property collateral, which led to high bad loans of over 5.8 per cent but now it is just about 1.6 per cent. Magma Housing is present across 19 states with 103 branches serving 30,000 customers as of September 2020. The company has raised Rs 817 crore so far this year from a diverse base of lenders, helping it lower the cost of funds by 54 bps. Another reason for the higher profit was lower operating expenses, which came down to 2.7 per cent from 3.5 per cent of AUM as a result of operational efficiency and use of technology under which it has ensured that all dealings with the customers are done only through mobile phones.