The couple, in their 30s, kidnapped the baby on November 14 from a bus station when her mother was with a relative, they said. The girls mother filed a complaint after finding her daughter missing and was told by fellow passengers that a woman and a man took the girl away, the police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:16 IST
Girl kidnapped by childless couple rescued; 2 held
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A three-year-old baby girl, allegedly kidnapped by a childless couple from here, was rescued within 20 hours of the crime, police said on Monday. The couple, in their 30s, kidnapped the baby on November 14 from a bus station when her mother was with a relative, they said.

The girls mother filed a complaint after finding her daughter missing and was told by fellow passengers that a woman and a man took the girl away, the police said. Following the complaint, a case was registered and seven special teams were formed to locate the girl, Hyderabad Commissioner of PoliceAnjaniKumarsaid.

The accused couple, who are labourers, got married about six years back but did not have children. On November 14, after noticing the baby alone at the bus station, the couple kidnapped her and went to Mahabubnagar district by bus on Sunday and later reached Mahabubnagar railway station, police said.

Police, with the help of CCTV footage, cracked the case within 20 hours and handed over the baby to her parents after arresting the couple, the Commissioner added..

