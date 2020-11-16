Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures climb on vaccine optimism as COVID-19 cases surge

The S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000 ended Friday at record closing highs, as upbeat early data from a vaccine trial by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE sparked a rotation into value stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the week slightly lower.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:04 IST
US STOCKS-Futures climb on vaccine optimism as COVID-19 cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. stock index futures rose nearly 1% on Monday as bets of an economic recovery, aided by hopes of an effective COVID-19 vaccine, helped investors shrug off worries over new restrictions to combat surging infections across the United States.

Michigan and Washington state on Sunday became the latest to impose new limitations on gatherings as total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark, just over a week after hitting 10 million. The S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000 ended Friday at record closing highs, as upbeat early data from a vaccine trial by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE sparked a rotation into value stocks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the week slightly lower. Big U.S. banks gained about 1% each in premarket trading, building on sharp gains last week, while industrial behemoths Boeing Co and Honeywell International Inc gained about 1.7% each.

Better-than-expected factory output data from China also bolstered optimism about a rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump, pushing global stocks closer to record highs on Monday. At 6:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 286 points, or 0.97%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 30.75 points, or 0.86%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 67.75 points, or 0.57%.

Among other stocks, Simon Property Group Inc rose 4.4% after the biggest U.S. mall operator cut its purchase price for an 80% stake of rival Taubman Centers Inc, as the virus outbreak upends the retail industry sector. Johnson & Johnson gained 1.6% after launching a new large-scale study to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ET

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oil moves higher on latest COVID-19 vaccine progress

Oil prices climbed on Monday, recouping some losses from the previous session after U.S. company Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19.Brent crude futures for January were up 1.48, or 3.5, to 44...

Sara Ali Khan pens down sweet note for brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj: 'Missing you my Iggy Potter '

Wishing all the brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in traditional attire. The Kedarnath star treated her fans to a couple of adorable picture...

Hungary to veto EU budget and recovery plan in major snag for bloc

Hungary will veto the European Unions 2021-27 budget and its COVID recovery scheme if access to funds is made conditional on governments adherence to the rule of law, a move which a senior EU official warned could create havoc within the bl...

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday. Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020