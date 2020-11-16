Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches women savings account offering 7 pc interest

Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) on Monday announced launch of 'Eva' savings account for women offering 7 per cent interest. Eva, a unique savings account, tries to address the well-being of Indian women in every aspect such as health, wealth and prosperity, ESFB said in a release. "Along with 7 per cent interest in savings account, it also offers free health check-up and unlimited tele-consultation with women doctors, gynaecologists and mental health experts," the bank said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:31 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank launches women savings account offering 7 pc interest

Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) on Monday announced launch of 'Eva' savings account for women offering 7 per cent interest. Eva, a unique savings account, tries to address the well-being of Indian women in every aspect such as health, wealth and prosperity, ESFB said in a release.

"Along with 7 per cent interest in savings account, it also offers free health check-up and unlimited tele-consultation with women doctors, gynaecologists and mental health experts," the bank said. It offers PF waiver and discounted gold loan rates for women customers, along-with 25-50 per cent discounts on lockers.

Eva is available for all women - salaried, homemakers, businesswomen, senior citizens, transwomen as well as non-resident women and there will be no non-maintenance fees. "Equitas Small Finance Bank has a past filled with moments of empowering people especially women from all sections of society through products and provisions that help them become informed, involved and independent with their financial decisions," Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head - Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, ESFB said.

The bank also announced woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the new brand ambassador..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

On National Press Day, top leaders describe free press as 'soul of democracy'

Describing a free press as the soul of democracy, top leaders including President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended media persons for their work as frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic. In their ...

Heavy snowfall in J&K, U'khand; Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Several high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall on Monday that affected normal life and forced closure of the key Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. In Kashmir, authorities issued an avalanche warning ...

Swisscom taps Nokia as its exclusive 5G Fixed Wireless Access partner

Swisscom has selected Nokia as its 5G fixed wireless access FWA device partner to offer ultrafast broadband services in the rural areas of Switzerland, the latter said on Monday.Commenting on the collaboration, Sandra Motley, President of F...

Maha: Grishneshwar temple in Ellora reopens

The renowned Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora in Maharashtras Aurangabad opened for devotees on Monday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The temple trusts chairperson Shash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020