Russia's Aeroflot to resume flights to Nice on Nov. 20

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot will resume flights to Nice in France from Nov. 20, the company said on Monday, as it gradually restores travel links after coronavirus lockdowns. Aeroflot said only French citizens, holders of residency permits and certain other categories of people determined by the French authorities would be allowed into France.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:06 IST
Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot will resume flights to Nice in France from Nov. 20, the company said on Monday, as it gradually restores travel links after coronavirus lockdowns.

Aeroflot said only French citizens, holders of residency permits and certain other categories of people determined by the French authorities would be allowed into France. Russia grounded international commercial flights during the coronavirus lockdown it imposed earlier this year. It has since resumed flights to some destinations, including the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.

With almost two million infections since the start of the pandemic, Russia has the fifth largest number of cases in the world behind the United States, India, Brazil and France.

