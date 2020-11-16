Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe targets 5% growth, single-digit inflation in recovery plan

The annual inflation rate is seen easing to 134.8% next year, falling further to 10.5% by 2023 and then into single digit territory thereafter, according to the NDS. Zimbabwe has in the last three decades launched several economic recovery plans, many of which have missed their targets due to failure by authorities to follow through on reforms and keep expenditure within budget.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:27 IST
Zimbabwe targets 5% growth, single-digit inflation in recovery plan

Zimbabwe is targeting annual average economic growth of 5% for the next five years, and aims to bring down inflation to single digits and create 760,000 formal jobs as part of a new economic recovery plan announced on Monday. The worst economic crisis in more than a decade has seen inflation reach 471.25% and the Zimbabwe dollar currency collapse, with a shortage of foreign exchange.

Under its National Development Strategy (NDS), the government aims to increase foreign reserves to at least 6 months of import cover by 2025 and ensure "a market-determined and competitive foreign exchange rate regime". The economic recovery would be driven by investing in the mining sector, boosting agriculture production to ensure food security and maintaining the budget deficit below 3% of gross domestic product.

"This is also based on swift implementation of structural reforms aimed at removing bottlenecks and improving economic efficiency," the NDS said. The annual inflation rate is seen easing to 134.8% next year, falling further to 10.5% by 2023 and then into single digit territory thereafter, according to the NDS.

Zimbabwe has in the last three decades launched several economic recovery plans, many of which have missed their targets due to failure by authorities to follow through on reforms and keep expenditure within budget. Under the new recovery plan, Zimbabwe would also seek to develop an economic reform programme with the International Monetary Fund and accelerate the raising of funding to pay $3 billion to white former farmers whose land was confiscated.

Zimbabwe owes international creditors more than $8 billion, most of it arrears, which prevents it accessing new funding.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Former South Africa president testifies before commission

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appeared Monday before a state commission investigating serious allegations of corruption during his tenure as head of state from 2009 to 2018. It is the first time that Zuma has appeared before ...

COVID-19: Over 1K new containment zones created in Delhi in last 15 days as cases rise

With the national capital witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, there has been a significant rise in the number of containment zones as authorities have created over 1,000 new such zones in the last 15 days, according to Delhi govern...

CBI books 16 for 'defamatory' content against SC, Andhra HC judges on social media

The CBI has booked 16 individuals for posting alleged defamatory material against Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court judges on social media, taking over investigations from the state CID, officials said on Monday. The Central Burea...

INSTANT VIEW-Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020