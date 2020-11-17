Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 408 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 408.15 points and Nifty up by 101.80 points.

At 9:16 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 408.15 points or 0.94 per cent at 44,046.13 while the Nifty 50 was up by 101.80 points or 0.80 per cent at 12,882.05.

