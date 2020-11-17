Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks slip as healthcare, TMT shares weigh; Hong Kong up

China stocks slipped on Tuesday, weighed by losses in healthcare and technology, media and telecom (TMT) stocks on worries over lofty valuations, while more bond defaults hit sentiment. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,890.57 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%, to 3,340.32 points.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-11-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 10:08 IST
China stocks slip as healthcare, TMT shares weigh; Hong Kong up
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks slipped on Tuesday, weighed by losses in healthcare and technology, media and telecom (TMT) stocks on worries over lofty valuations, while more bond defaults hit sentiment.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,890.57 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%, to 3,340.32 points. ** Falling the most, the CSI300 healthcare index and the CSI TMT industries index slid 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

** Developers led gains, with the CSI300 real estate index rising 3%. ** Transport firms, in particular shipping and port firms, climbed on hopes of a global economic recovery.

** Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. ** China's mutual funds shifted some of their positions to cyclical players for more safety margin as valuations of techs are too high now, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Yan added the recent bond defaults also hit market sentiment. ** State-backed integrated circuit maker Tsinghua Unigroup defaulted on a 1.3 billion yuan bond issued in 2017, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported.

** Chinese banks and fund managers dumped their holdings of riskier corporate bonds last week after a series of defaults by top-rated state-owned enterprises (SOEs) sent shockwaves through the mainland corporate bond market. ** China should set an annual average economic growth target of around 5% for the 2021-2025 period, a senior economist at a Chinese state think tank said on Tuesday.

** Separately, a top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hoped Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration. ** The Hang Seng index rose 0.1% to 26,410.39, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 10,574.42.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheer; Belgian racing pigeon flies past record in auction and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheerAt the lowest point on earth, in the middle of a giant salt lake where animals and plants have no chance of surviving, a jolly man d...

Sports News Roundup: Ravens shut out fans citing rising COVID numbers; Harden declines record extension, wants trade to Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surgeInternational Olympic Committee IOC chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held...

Alleged CAD renders of OnePlus 9 reveal its design; OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked

OnePlus is expected to unveil its next flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 series, in early 2021. The series comprising the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to be launched in March 2021.Months ahead of the official unveiling, the CAD rend...

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

SpaceXs newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated fligh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020