Left Menu
Development News Edition

Praxis Media Group announces winners of the National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020

Praxis Media in association with Dentistry Global announced the prestigious National Dental Excellence Awards on November 15, 2020 to celebrate and honor around 20 winners at five different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight for the growth of the dental and oral healthcare sector with vision and inspiration.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:21 IST
Praxis Media Group announces winners of the National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020
Praxis Media Private Limited logo . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Praxis Media in association with Dentistry Global announced the prestigious National Dental Excellence Awards on November 15, 2020 to celebrate and honor around 20 winners at five different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight for the growth of the dental and oral healthcare sector with vision and inspiration. These awards are announced each year to identify, celebrate, encourage and honor the Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the dental fraternity in a spectacular style.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners is achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020 have been instituted to evaluate the most brilliant and prestigious dentists, dental clinics, hospitals, individuals and organizations relating to the dental and oral healthcare in the country. These awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the dental profession and are also instrumental for motivating to strive for greater heights and to contribute more actively towards promoting the profession's intellectual, creative and ethical value systems.

The best performers and greatest innovators in the sector vouch for the fact that success comes only by determination, devotion and creating exceptional services. These awards intend to inspire others towards bigger and better achievements. The initiative was well supported by Global Brands Network - Associate Partner, Dentistry Global - Brand Partner and Lawspective Consulting LLP - Knowledge Partner who echoed the same objective of dental and oral healthcare excellence.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020: Focus Dental - Best Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Delhi & NCR, Arya Dental and Orthodontic Clinic - Best Dental Clinic in Lucknow, Dr Abhisek Ghosh - Best Cosmetic Dentist in Kolkata, Dr Digesh Rajnikant Barfiwala (Dean - SwargiyaDadasahebKalmeghSmruti Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur) - Academic Excellence Award in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Dr Premila Naidu - Best Pediatric Dentist in Bengaluru, Aasha Orthodontic & Implant Care Clinic - Best Orthodontics Clinic in Lucknow, Dr Priyanka Matta Bahri - Best Dentist in Gurugram, JN Kapoor DAV (C) Dental College - Best Dental Institution in North India, Mohali Medical Centre - Best Dental Clinic in Mohali, Dr Reena Kumar - Innovative Dental Entrepreneur of the Year, Dr Akshatha V. - Best Prosthodontist in Bengaluru, Kanpur Dental World - Best Dental Clinic in Kanpur, Dr Vinisha Pandey - Best Upcoming Dentist in Kanpur, Dr VK Vignesh - Best Dentist in Chennai, Dr Anjeev Tyagi - Best Consultant Implantologist in Uttar Pradesh, AshviniMultispeciality Dental Clinic - Best Dental Care Clinic in Mysore, Dr Harleen Oberoi - Best Cosmetic Dentist in Chandigarh, Tooth Affair - Best Dental Clinic in Bengaluru.

The Founder-Director of the media group, Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of dental and oral healthcare practice. The National Dental Excellence Awards, 2020 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational professionals, entrepreneurs, individuals and organizations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Tuesday that a three-day deadline for rebel regional forces to surrender has expired, paving the way for a final push on Mekelle, the capital of the northern region of Tigray.Tigrayan forces fir...

After Trump, Europe aims to show Biden it can fight for itself

The Donald Trump era may be coming to an end. But European Union ministers meeting this week to discuss the future of the continents defence will say the lesson has been learned Europe needs to be strong enough to fight on its own. EU forei...

Olympics-Australian PM, IOC chief discuss Brisbane bid

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss next years postponed Olympics in the Japanese capital and Brisbanes bid to host the 2032 Games.Morrison a...

COVID-19: I want to thank central govt for helping people of Delhi in such difficult times, says Chief Minister Kejriwal.

COVID-19 I want to thank central govt for helping people of Delhi in such difficult times, says Chief Minister Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020