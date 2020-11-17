Left Menu
Kalyan Developers launches 3 luxury apartment projects in Kerala

Kalyan Developers, a division of Kalyan Jewellers has launched three luxury apartment projects across Kerala in Calicut, Trivandrum and Thrissur respectively.

ANI | Trivandrum (Kerala) | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:24 IST
Kalyan Developers logo. Image Credit: ANI

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalyan Developers, a division of Kalyan Jewellers has launched three luxury apartment projects across Kerala in Calicut, Trivandrum and Thrissur respectively. Kalyan Courtyard, in Chevayur is Kalyan's 1st project in Calicut. The project is a 21- Storied building with 94 apartments of 2 and 3 BHK. It has luxurious amenities such as Swimming Pool, Gym, Multi-Purpose Hall, Centralized Gas Supply, Video Door Phone etc.

Kalyan Divinity the 15th project of Kalyan Developers is Located at Sreevaraham in Trivandrum, very close to Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Sreevaraham Temple. Kalyan Divinity is a 10 storied building with 55-2 and 3 BHK apartments with luxurious amenities such as Gym, Games Room, Centralised Gas Supply, Video Door phone etc. The other projects of Kalyan in Trivandrum are Gateway (Venpalavattom, NH Bypass), Avanti (NH Bypass, Near UST Global), Centrum (Pettah) and Sapphire (Peroorkada).

Kalyan Uptown, the 16th project of Kalyan Developers, is Located at Patturaikkal in Thrissur, close to Thiruvambady Temple. Kalyan Uptown is a 15 storied building with 39 - 2 and 3 BHK apartments with luxurious amenities such as Swimming Pool, Gym, Games Room, Centralised Gas Supply, Video Door phone etc. The other projects of Kalyan Developers in Thrissur are Heritage (Punkunnam) and Meridian (Ayyanthole). Kalyan will also be launching 2 Villa projects this Financial year In Thrissur.

Kalyan will be launching 5 projects this financial year across Calicut, Thrissur, Trivandrum and Kochi with a total investment of Rs 125 Crores. "Kalyan Developers endeavors to bring in Trust and Transparency into the Real estate sector in Kerala. We will focus on building homes with the highest quality and delivering on time," said T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman Kalyan Developers.

"Kalyan Developers is entering its 10th year in the Real estate business. Since inception Kalyan has successfully delivered 7.5 lakh square feet built up area and 400 apartments across Thrissur, Kottayam and Trivandrum," said Karthik R, Managing Director of Kalyan Developers. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

