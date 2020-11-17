Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emerald won the prestigious JNA award as Manufacturer of the year 2020

Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd based in Coimbatore has won the title 'Manufacturer of the year 2020' awarded by JNA.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:41 IST
Emerald won the prestigious JNA award as Manufacturer of the year 2020
Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd based in Coimbatore has won the title 'Manufacturer of the year 2020' awarded by JNA. The JNA Awards programme is one of the most prestigious awards programmes in the jewellery and gemstone trade that honours companies who uphold innovation, excellence in the jewellery industry.

JNA Awards has announced its highly anticipated list of recipients at its inaugural hybrid ceremony - a live event combining online and physical elements that capped off the first day of the Jewellery & Gem Digital World on a high note. With a grand virtual ceremony, the award was handed over by David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets to K Srinivasan, Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd.

"I start this with a thank you note by first thanking the JNA awards for recognizing Emerald, overwhelmed with the prestigious feel which will last for lifetime. We would have not achieved this without the constant support of dedicated employees and customers who believed in us, I thank them too. We will keep flourishing with your support and promise to set a global benchmark in Jewellery manufacturing," said K Srinivasan, Managing Director, about the event of pride. With three decades of experience in jewellery manufacturing, finally Emerald has acquired this award of repute. Emerald Jewel Industry has been previously recognised as the Best Large Scale Manufacturer in India for 4 consecutive years by Gem and Jewellery council and also has been recognized as The Top Exporter in India about 4 times by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion council.

The company also holds a Guinness World Record for manufacturing the World's largest handmade chain. The company has an extravagant design bank with over 5,00,000 plus unique designs, the industry's best technological facilities, dynamic workforce and state of the art production units. Jewellery manufactured at Emerald passes all of the international quality standards and comes with the best finish. They continue to enjoy a dominant position as a jewellery supplier to the prominent jewellery retailers in India, with their products being sold by thousands of showrooms through their distributor network of over a hundred distributors.

"I of course feel honoured and delighted to win the JNA Award. I feel proud of the dedicated workforce for making utmost utilisation of the ultra-modern machines and skilful craftsmanship with which we were able to produce different jewellery. I wholeheartedly thank JNA Awards, all the customers and industry for the support," said K Santosh Krishna, Vice President. Emerald is committed to giving each piece of jewellery with the highest quality standard passing extensive quality checks, making it the most preferred manufacturer by leading jewellery retail chains. Information about the company, its history and products offered by it can be found at www.ejindia.com.

The company aims to continue to grow its jewellery production by establishing newness in it's already existing Gold, Diamond and Platinum manufacturing facilities and venturing into Large scale Silver Manufacturing. The company has set-up advanced jewellery making machinery to empower the workforce and increase productivity. This honour demonstrates Emerald being the best choice for customers, retailers, and jewellery wholesalers.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

Thai riot police fired water cannon at protesters who tried to cut their way through razor wire barricades outside parliament on Tuesday as lawmakers discussed possible changes to the constitution. Protesters are demanding changes to the co...

Britain needs to consider options to repair public finances, says minister

Britain will consider its options to help repair the countrys public finances, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday, after media reports that ministers were considering a temporary cut to its aid spending. The Times newspaper sai...

Ethiopia's PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister says the final and crucial military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the countrys rebellious northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a social media post on Tuesday said...

Islamists say Pakistan agrees to French boycott, end protest

A Pakistani Islamist group called off protests over cartoons of Prophet Mohammad on Tuesday saying the government had agreed to their demand for a boycott of French products, the groups spokesman said. Thousands of Islamists had clashed wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020