Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bonds react little to recovery fund veto; Italy to sell dollar bond

Expectations of the veto had little market impact, although some analysts thought it might have capped the reaction to news on Monday from U.S. drugmaker Moderna, which became the second U.S. drugmaker after Pfizer last week to report results of its experimental vaccine being more effective than expected in preventing COVID-19. Euro zone bonds, which sold off moderately and then recouped losses later on Monday, were steady in early Tuesday trade, with Germany's 10-year benchmark yield at -0.55% and Italy's 10-year yield at 0.61%.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:24 IST
Euro zone bonds react little to recovery fund veto; Italy to sell dollar bond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Euro zone bond yields showed little reaction to Hungary and Poland's veto of the EU's budget and recovery fund in early Tuesday trade, while Italy was expected to sell a U.S. dollar bond. Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the EU's 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund - a key factor that has helped push down government bond yields in Southern European countries led by Italy - on Monday, over a clause that ties funds to respecting the rule of law.

The veto, which threatens to delay the disbursement of the recovery fund, will be discussed at a meeting of European affairs ministers on Tuesday, then at a video-conference of EU leaders on Thursday. Expectations of the veto had little market impact, although some analysts thought it might have capped the reaction to news on Monday from U.S. drugmaker Moderna, which became the second U.S. drugmaker after Pfizer last week to report results of its experimental vaccine being more effective than expected in preventing COVID-19.

Euro zone bonds, which sold off moderately and then recouped losses later on Monday, were steady in early Tuesday trade, with Germany's 10-year benchmark yield at -0.55% and Italy's 10-year yield at 0.61%. The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year yields -- effectively the risk premium on debt from Italy, one of the main beneficiaries of the recovery fund - was near its lowest since early 2018 at around 115 basis points.

The lack of market reactions "tend to reflect the market's view that the EU will find a way to hammer out a compromise that keeps all parties roughly happy," said Andy Cossor, a strategist at DZ Bank. Attention was also on issuance on Tuesday, with Italy expected to price a five-year U.S. dollar bond via a syndicate of banks after launching the sale on Monday.

Italy last issued a U.S. dollar bonds in October 2019, when it raised $7 billion from five, 10 and 30-year bonds in the first such issuance since 2010. Commerzbank analysts expect Italy to raise $2.5 billion this time around.

Germany will also visit the primary market, to auction a new two-year bond. In the money markets, ESTR, an overnight borrowing rate compiled by the ECB, continued to dip, Tuesday's reading of -0.558% based on Monday activity showed, reversing a sharp rise in Friday's reading that had pushed it to its highest since July.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month in nearly three decades.The pan-...

UK fishing groups urge PM Johnson to "hold firm" in EU talks

British fisheries lobby groups have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold firm and bring back a deal that meets their demands in trade talks with the European Union, hoping to focus minds as negotiations end their final phase. Fisherie...

Most consumers unlikely to spend more because of vaccine - survey

The development and availability of a coronavirus vaccine could improve the outlook for the battered tourism industry but it is unlikely to convince consumers to spend more money in the short term, a survey showed on Tuesday. The survey by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020