Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon India's STEP program to help sellers of all sizes drive growth

Amazon is also introducing its revised fee structure which will be effective from 1 December 2020. The revised fee structure is linked to STEP levels and includes a waiver on weight handling fees and lightning deal fees as part of STEP benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:09 IST
Amazon India's STEP program to help sellers of all sizes drive growth
Amazon India. Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India has launched a new program, STEP, to help sellers of all sizes and tenure accelerate their growth on the platform. With this initiative, Amazon aims to help its seller community of more than 7 lakh sellers overcome obstacles and get their businesses back on track.

The performance-based benefits program will simplify the seller experience by providing customized and actionable recommendations, helping them improve key customer experience metrics like cancellation rate, late dispatch rate, return rate, among others and subsequently drive growth.

Further, based on their performance, sellers will be able to access benefits like online and offline training, fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, and world-class free account management. They can unlock benefits across multiple levels like Basic, Standard, Advanced and Premium.

"STEP empowers sellers of all sizes and tenure to drive their growth on Amazon.in by focusing on their performance on key metrics which matter to customers. STEP provides objective and transparent criteria along with benefits designed to help sellers improve their performance on these metrics in a predictable manner," said Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India.

"At Amazon, we believe that focusing on long term customer experience matters. We have spent time obsessing over every detail of the STEP program and carefully crafting each element to ensure our valuable sellers can provide a great customer experience and in turn, grow and be successful on Amazon.in," he further added.

Amazon is also introducing its revised fee structure which will be effective from 1 December 2020. The revised fee structure is linked to STEP levels and includes a waiver on weight handling fees and lightning deal fees as part of STEP benefits.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month in nearly three decades.The pan-...

UK fishing groups urge PM Johnson to "hold firm" in EU talks

British fisheries lobby groups have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold firm and bring back a deal that meets their demands in trade talks with the European Union, hoping to focus minds as negotiations end their final phase. Fisherie...

Most consumers unlikely to spend more because of vaccine - survey

The development and availability of a coronavirus vaccine could improve the outlook for the battered tourism industry but it is unlikely to convince consumers to spend more money in the short term, a survey showed on Tuesday. The survey by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020