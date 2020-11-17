Amazon India's STEP program to help sellers of all sizes drive growth

Amazon India has launched a new program, STEP, to help sellers of all sizes and tenure accelerate their growth on the platform. With this initiative, Amazon aims to help its seller community of more than 7 lakh sellers overcome obstacles and get their businesses back on track.

The performance-based benefits program will simplify the seller experience by providing customized and actionable recommendations, helping them improve key customer experience metrics like cancellation rate, late dispatch rate, return rate, among others and subsequently drive growth.

Further, based on their performance, sellers will be able to access benefits like online and offline training, fee waivers, faster disbursement cycles, and world-class free account management. They can unlock benefits across multiple levels like Basic, Standard, Advanced and Premium.

"STEP empowers sellers of all sizes and tenure to drive their growth on Amazon.in by focusing on their performance on key metrics which matter to customers. STEP provides objective and transparent criteria along with benefits designed to help sellers improve their performance on these metrics in a predictable manner," said Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India.

"At Amazon, we believe that focusing on long term customer experience matters. We have spent time obsessing over every detail of the STEP program and carefully crafting each element to ensure our valuable sellers can provide a great customer experience and in turn, grow and be successful on Amazon.in," he further added.

Amazon is also introducing its revised fee structure which will be effective from 1 December 2020. The revised fee structure is linked to STEP levels and includes a waiver on weight handling fees and lightning deal fees as part of STEP benefits.