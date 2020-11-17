Left Menu
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Brings Audience Back to Silver Screen, Over 75K Ticket Sold on Day 1

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari manages to bring a section of the audiences back to the silver screen.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:13 IST
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Brings Audience Back to Silver Screen, Over 75K Ticket Sold on Day 1
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Poster. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari manages to bring a section of the audiences back to the silver screen. According to trade reports the film has managed to collect 75L on day 1 of its release with 50 per cent occupancy as per the protocols to be followed by cinema halls across the country.

With over 75k tickets sold, the major contributors have been Punjab and Delhi NCR circuit thanks to the major pull in this market for Diljit Dosanjh and the evergreen Manoj Bajpayee fan following. The trailer, as well as the quirky songs of the movie, had already created excitement and anticipation which has been largely met says the exhibitors and distributors in this region.

Trade pandits are predicting a decent collection for this fun-filled movie as the critics and audiences have given a thumbs up for its humour content. The multiplexes are also reporting the comeback of families to view this entertainer with safety precautions of the highest order being endorsed across. Looks like the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in days to come with good word of mouth as well manage to bring in more collections and make this Deepawali season greener than before.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

