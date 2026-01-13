NATO Tensions Rise Over Greenland's Future

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called for NATO allies to work in harmony, amid tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland. Wadephul emphasized that the future of Greenland should be decided by Greenland and Denmark, following his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This ongoing debate highlights European leaders' concerns over Trump's proposal to acquire Greenland. Wadephul reiterated the necessity of solidarity between the U.S. and European countries to maintain security. He stated, "We will only strengthen security in the North Atlantic when we work together, in solidarity and united."

Fears are mounting in Europe regarding the future of the NATO alliance, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warning of its potential collapse should the U.S. take control of Greenland. Both Wadephul and Rubio have acknowledged the significance of the alliance, particularly in efforts to secure peace in Ukraine and deter Russian threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)