Supreme Court Paves Way for Scouting America’s Future with Landmark Settlement

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge against Scouting America’s $2.46 billion settlement for sex abuse claims. This allows further compensation to survivors and program updates as the organization emerges from bankruptcy. The settlement involves sales of assets and contributions to boost funds for the affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 04:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 04:03 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case challenging the landmark $2.46 billion settlement concerning the Boy Scouts of America's sex abuse claims. This decision allows Scouting America to continue moving forward with compensations to abuse survivors and enhance its scouting programs, untethered by bankruptcy and litigation issues.

Scouting America CEO Roger Krone expressed relief, noting that the organization can now redirect focus and resources toward improving modern safety measures and training, such as updating online predation prevention and establishing an anonymous text hotline for allegations. Currently, $300 million has been paid out to survivors, with the settlement trustee Barbara Houser seeking additional funds through insurance and asset sales.

The Supreme Court's refusal came after 75 plaintiffs' claim that their lawsuit rights were improperly restricted was rejected by a lower court. Although the petitioning survivors received no immediate comment, the settlement, bolstered by a ruling from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, proceeds unhindered, potentially unlocking $1.65 billion held in escrow for this purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

