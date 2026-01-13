Supertankers Depart Venezuelan Waters Amid Uncertainty
Two supertankers, not under any sanctions, were seen leaving Venezuelan waters near the Amuay anchorage. The tankers, managed by state-run PDVSA, were loaded with crude oil. Their ultimate destinations are still unknown, raising speculation and interest in their intended routes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 13-01-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 04:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
Two supertankers were reportedly leaving Venezuelan waters on Monday, raising intrigue over their crude oil cargo. According to monitoring service Tankertrackers.com, these vessels were not under any sanctions.
The tankers departed from the Amuay anchorage, a key area managed by state-run PDVSA. Despite their movements being tracked, the destinations of these supertankers remain unclear, prompting a wave of speculation.
The lack of transparency regarding the final destinations of these vessels adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate dynamics of international crude oil transportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)