Two supertankers were reportedly leaving Venezuelan waters on Monday, raising intrigue over their crude oil cargo. According to monitoring service Tankertrackers.com, these vessels were not under any sanctions.

The tankers departed from the Amuay anchorage, a key area managed by state-run PDVSA. Despite their movements being tracked, the destinations of these supertankers remain unclear, prompting a wave of speculation.

The lack of transparency regarding the final destinations of these vessels adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate dynamics of international crude oil transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)