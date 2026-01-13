Venezuelan Prisoner Release Sparks Hope and Criticism Amid Normalcy Efforts

Yaxzodara Lozada waited anxiously outside a prison in Venezuela's capital on Monday, hoping for the release of her husband, a police officer detained in November. Despite government promises, the release of political prisoners has been minimal, stirring dissatisfaction among families.

While Venezuelan life resumes with the reopening of malls and schools following a US-initiated disruption, the promised prisoner releases have been limited, according to human rights organizations. President Delcy Rodríguez's promise to free a large number of political detainees remains largely unmet, prompting family gatherings outside prisons seeking updates.

As advocacy groups confirmed the release of 49 prisoners, criticism of the government continues, including from the UN-backed fact-finding mission. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to portray normalcy, with government security present as children return to school following the holiday break.

