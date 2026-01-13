Left Menu

Venezuelan Prisoner Release Sparks Hope and Criticism Amid Normalcy Efforts

Yaxzodara Lozada waits outside a Venezuelan prison for her detained husband amid a government's goodwill move to release some political prisoners. Although 49 prisoners have been released, the number falls short, prompting criticism. Despite the situation, the government pushes a message of normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 13-01-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 04:01 IST
Venezuelan Prisoner Release Sparks Hope and Criticism Amid Normalcy Efforts
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Yaxzodara Lozada waited anxiously outside a prison in Venezuela's capital on Monday, hoping for the release of her husband, a police officer detained in November. Despite government promises, the release of political prisoners has been minimal, stirring dissatisfaction among families.

While Venezuelan life resumes with the reopening of malls and schools following a US-initiated disruption, the promised prisoner releases have been limited, according to human rights organizations. President Delcy Rodríguez's promise to free a large number of political detainees remains largely unmet, prompting family gatherings outside prisons seeking updates.

As advocacy groups confirmed the release of 49 prisoners, criticism of the government continues, including from the UN-backed fact-finding mission. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to portray normalcy, with government security present as children return to school following the holiday break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

Nvidia's H200 Chip Payment Controversy: No Upfront Payments

 Global
2
Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

Sergio Gor Takes Helm as US Ambassador to India, Strengthening Ties

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

 Global
4
Fed Independence at Risk: Powell Faces Criminal Probe Amid Political Storm

Fed Independence at Risk: Powell Faces Criminal Probe Amid Political Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026