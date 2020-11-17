Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niti Aayog proposes setting up oversight body for AI

Government think-tank Niti Aayog has proposed setting up an oversight body which will play an enabling role regarding technical, legal, policy and societal aspects of artificial intelligence (AI). In its draft 'Working Document: Enforcement Mechanisms for Responsible #AIforAll', Niti Aayog said the oversight body must have industry representatives as well as experts from legal, humanities and social science fields.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:39 IST
Niti Aayog proposes setting up oversight body for AI

Government think-tank Niti Aayog has proposed setting up an oversight body which will play an enabling role regarding technical, legal, policy and societal aspects of artificial intelligence (AI).         In its draft 'Working Document: Enforcement Mechanisms for Responsible #AIforAll', Niti Aayog said the oversight body must have industry representatives as well as experts from legal, humanities and social science fields.         "A flexible risk-based approach must be adopted. In this regard, the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence proposes an Oversight Body.         "The oversight body must play an enabling role under the following broad areas: research, technical, legal, policy, societal issues of AI," the draft document said. The oversight mechanism may serve in an advisory capacity and it must interface with existing regulators across sectors.           "Technology easily blends across other technologies and must not be viewed in silo. Ethics should be seen as not just limited to AI but also other emerging technologies such as AR (augmented reality),VR (virtual reality) etc," it said.               The draft document also noted that the government may support research on the impact of AI in the Indian context and fundamental research to advance 'Responsible AI' by prioritising funding opportunities and fellowship programs           "International alliances may be leveraged to facilitate exchange of multi-disciplinary talent, data, and consolidation of research efforts, especially in areas of social good," it said. It also said an ethics committee may be constituted for the procurement, development, operations phase of AI systems and be made accountable for adherence to the Responsible AI principles.             The Aayog has invited comments on the draft document by stakeholders by December 15.         The Niti Aayog had in June 2020 released a draft paper titled 'Towards Responsible#AIForAll' and had said there is a potential of large scale adoption of AI in a variety of social sectors.             "The government may fund specific research projects in responsible Artificial Intelligence and introduce ethics of AI into the university curriculum as the new-age technology is expected to boost India's annual growth rate by 1.3 per cent by 2035," the draft document had said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems, diary jottings to be published: Daughter

Several sketches made by legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, his diary jottings during the nationwide lockdown and unpublished poems will be made public in the coming days, the thespians daughter Poulomi Basu said on Tuesday. Chatt...

'Full-scale' humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia - U.N.

A major humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday, with more than 27,000 people now having fled heavy fighting to Sudan. The pace of the exodus, some 4,000 a day, may also indicate huge ...

Banyan Investments sells Tanla Platforms' shares worth nearly Rs 587 cr

Banyan Investments Ltd on Tuesday offloaded Tanla Platforms Ltds shares worth nearly Rs 587 crore through an open market transaction. According to block deal data on the BSE, Banyan Investments sold 1.5 crore scrips at an average price of R...

Allow production of bio-ethanol: Baghel asks Dharmendra Pradhan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi and urged him to give permission for the production of bio-ethanol from surplus paddy purchased from the farmers of the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020