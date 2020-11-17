Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zeotap gets $18.5mn funding from SignalFire's Breakout Fund

Our investment in Zeotap is testament to our belief in the company's leadership, vision, and its rapidly evolving customer intelligence platform (CIP) with a built-in identity solution for the future of marketing named ID+," Chris Scoggins, Venture Partner at SignalFire, said. Projjol Banerjea, founder and Chief Product Officer of Zeotap, said few solutions can actually deliver on fundamental industry-agnostic customer data requirements for brands, and can power everything from real-time personalisation to ML-based analytics for better marketing outcomes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:50 IST
Zeotap gets $18.5mn funding from SignalFire's Breakout Fund

Zeotap on Tuesday said it has raised an additional USD 18.5 million (about Rs 137.7 crore) in its series C funding round from data-driven venture capital firm SignalFire. Zeotap is a customer intelligence platform (CIP) that helps brands better understand their customers and predict behaviours.

The latest investment was made from SignalFire's Breakout Fund for growth-stage companies and is an addition to the USD 42 million announced earlier this year, bringing the total series C round to USD 60.5 million, a statement said. Proceeds from this extension round, which closed in November, will be invested in the customer data platform (CDP) and ID+ universal marketing identity products as well as to accelerate the adoption of its platform across its 14 active markets, it added.

In addition, Zeotap has added Chris Scoggins (former GM of Datalogix) and Taylor Barada (former Adobe executive) to its board. "COVID-19 has catalysed a transformation in the marketing mix as brands invest in their data and learnings to redirect traditional TV budgets to more effective channels. Our investment in Zeotap is testament to our belief in the company's leadership, vision, and its rapidly evolving customer intelligence platform (CIP) with a built-in identity solution for the future of marketing named ID+," Chris Scoggins, Venture Partner at SignalFire, said.

Projjol Banerjea, founder and Chief Product Officer of Zeotap, said few solutions can actually deliver on fundamental industry-agnostic customer data requirements for brands, and can power everything from real-time personalisation to ML-based analytics for better marketing outcomes. "Even fewer options exist for advanced marketers to augment first-party data with curated external assets within the same platform," he added.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Siberian ski resort hopes to attract locals cut off from the Alps by travel restrictions

A Siberian ski resort is aiming to replace the Alps as Russians preferred winter holiday destination this season as travel to many countries remains forbidden because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Sheregesh ski resort, located in the Keme...

Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems, diary jottings to be published: Daughter

Several sketches made by legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, his diary jottings during the nationwide lockdown and unpublished poems will be made public in the coming days, the thespians daughter Poulomi Basu said on Tuesday. Chatt...

'Full-scale' humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ethiopia - U.N.

A major humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday, with more than 27,000 people now having fled heavy fighting to Sudan. The pace of the exodus, some 4,000 a day, may also indicate huge ...

Banyan Investments sells Tanla Platforms' shares worth nearly Rs 587 cr

Banyan Investments Ltd on Tuesday offloaded Tanla Platforms Ltds shares worth nearly Rs 587 crore through an open market transaction. According to block deal data on the BSE, Banyan Investments sold 1.5 crore scrips at an average price of R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020