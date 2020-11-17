Singapore Airlines to use IBS software for its global cargo operations

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (PTI): Singapore Airlines has appointed IBS software to bring its global cargo operations onto a single integrated digital cargo platform to improve operational insight across its entire network. This will be achieved through the deployment of IBS software's iCargo SaaS-based cargo management solution, an IBS press release said.

The implementation will see Singapore Airlines (SIA) transitioning from its existing air cargo systems to iCargo to support its cargo business units, which include sales, import and export operations, air mail handling and revenue accounting. This will serve to strengthenits ability to better manage cargo capacity, gain enhanced visibilityof shipment yields and revenues, optimise network performance and seamlessly collaborate with partners' systems as well as drive efficiencies and improve operationalresilience.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the air cargo industry and greatly accelerated the need for change, especially in digitalisation," Chin Yau Seng, Senior Vice President, Cargo at SIA said. "We look forward to working closely with IBS to leverage the many strengths of iCargo to improve our digital capabilities and allow us to delivera differentiated customer centric quality of service, while staying complaint and up to date with global industry standards and initiatives", he added.