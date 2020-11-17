Left Menu
Spain locates 320 migrants in 10 boats off Canary Islands

The Interior Ministry said in a report this week that 16,760 migrants had arrived by sea to the Canary Islands between January 1 and November 15, a figure that was up by 1,000% compared to the same period last year. More than half of the total have arrived in the last four weeks, a sharp influx worrying international and non-profit organisations.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:01 IST
Spanish rescue services said Tuesday they intercepted more than 320 migrants in 10 boats found off the Canary Islands archipelago. The service said the steady stream of boats were located off the island of Gran Canaria between midnight and early morning.

The migrants, all from the northwest African countries, were taken to the Arguineguín dock on the southwestern coast of the island. More than 2,000 migrants, many from sub-Saharan countries, are being kept at the dock in recent days. Some of the migrants are in Red Cross tents, but many have no shelter. The Interior Ministry said in a report this week that 16,760 migrants had arrived by sea to the Canary Islands between January 1 and November 15, a figure that was up by 1,000% compared to the same period last year.

More than half of the total have arrived in the last four weeks, a sharp influx worrying international and non-profit organisations. The ministry said the total number of migrant arrivals by boat to Spain was 32,427 for the same period, up 45% from last year.

