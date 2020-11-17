Left Menu
Air France-KLM in talks on 6 bln euro cash raise -Le Monde

Air France-KLM had no comment, a spokesman said. When unveiling its first 7 billion-euro French loan package in April, Air France-KLM outlined plans for a capital increase before its 2021 shareholder meeting.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:57 IST
Air France-KLM is discussing plans to raise another 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) from its two government shareholders and other investors, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Tuesday. The airline group, which received 10.4 billion euros in state-backed bailouts earlier this year, may soon receive another 4 billion from the governments, combining a capital injection and hybrid debt, the paper reported.

It would then aim to raise a further 2 billion euros from investors later in the first quarter of 2021, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources. Air France-KLM had no comment, a spokesman said.

When unveiling its first 7 billion-euro French loan package in April, Air France-KLM outlined plans for a capital increase before its 2021 shareholder meeting. The French and Dutch states each own about 14% of the group. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has also reiterated in recent days that the government stands ready to offer the airline more aid. A ministry spokesman declined further comment. ($1 = 0.8424 euros)

