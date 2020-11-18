Equity indices open in the red, Sensex down by 53 points
The Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday morning after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL).
At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 53.93 points or 0.12 per cent at 43,898.78.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,847.55, at 9:16 am, down by 26.65 points or 0.21 per cent. (ANI)
