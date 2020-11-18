Left Menu
Development News Edition

AEPC urges commerce ministry to start talks for preferential trade deal with UK to boost exports

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that the agreement would help in removing the customs duty disadvantages faced by domestic players in the UK. "It has been learnt that after the implementation of Brexit (Britain's exit from the European Union bloc) in January 2021, 47 Least Developed Countries (LDCs) including Bangladesh will continue to enjoy preferential trade benefits after the UK's departure from the EU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:05 IST
AEPC urges commerce ministry to start talks for preferential trade deal with UK to boost exports
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Apparel export promotion body AEPC on Wednesday urged the commerce ministry to start negotiations for a preferential trade agreement with the UK to boost exports from the sector. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that the agreement would help in removing the customs duty disadvantages faced by domestic players in the UK.

"It has been learnt that after the implementation of Brexit (Britain's exit from the European Union bloc) in January 2021, 47 Least Developed Countries (LDCs) including Bangladesh will continue to enjoy preferential trade benefits after the UK's departure from the EU. "This will be a continuation of the disadvantage to Indian apparels in the important and potential market of the UK," he said in a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Under a preferential trade pact, two countries significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on certain numbers of goods to promote trade ties. He added that India has been losing out to its competitors in the UK and "hence we request to initiate discussions for an early trade pact".

The agreement, if implemented, would help in removing the tariff disadvantage faced by Indian apparels in the UK market. The chairman added that apparel exports to UK, which is India's third largest export destination after the US and UAE, have been facing a tariff disadvantage of 9.6 per cent as against countries like Bangladesh due to the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), which the UK plans to continue offering to the LDCs.

"It's not a matter of LDCs. The point is that Bangladesh is equally competitive now and their exports have grown at 11.7 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) during 2009-18, when our exports stagnated at 0.5 per cent," Sakthivel said. Bangladesh exported apparels worth USD 40.4 billion whereas India's exports stood at USD 6.5 billion in 2019, he said adding it is a labour intensive sector and there is a need to ask for a special consideration in India-UK relations.

India's readymade garments exports to the UK fell 0.8 per cent to USD 1.60 billion in 2019, he noted..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ICC, CGF announce qualification process for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Federation CGF and the International Cricket Council ICC have announced the qualification process for womens cricket, which makes a historic appearance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled from July 28 to ...

UP govt transfers 4 senior IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four senior IPS officers on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the state home department said.Among these, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has now been appointed as the ADG ATC Sitapur and ATS ADG a...

COVID-19: India's daily recoveries more than fresh infections for over 1.5 months

Indias daily COVID-19 recoveries have outpaced the new infections for over 1.5 months now, while less than 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported for 11 straight days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. A total 44,739 C...

Bengal govt did 'cheap politics' with Soumitra Chatterjee's body: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the TMC government in the state did cheap politics with the mortal remains of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, while not giving him due respect during his lifet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020