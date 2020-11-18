Lockout declared at TTK Prestige's Maharashtra unit: Company

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige on Wednesday said a lockout has been declared at its unit in Maharashtra due to strike by its workers. "...Following an illegal sit-down strike by workers at the Khardi unit of the company at Maharashtra, a lockout has been declared," TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has got adequate alternate capacities in other factories and financial impact is not expected to be material. Shares of the company were trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 5,795.40 apiece on BSE.