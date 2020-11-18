Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dell Technologies Announces Improved PowerStore Pricing to Give Partners Greater Flexibility and Profitability

To enable them further, we have improved our PowerStore pricing in form of increased front-end discount to give partners greater flexibility and profitability.” He further added, “Partners are key to our midrange storage strategy and it is an opportunity for partners to be involved in the fastest growing storage market.” Ramesh Kamath, Founder-Director, connecTech India said, “The data-centric architecture of Dell PowerStore gives our customers the unique advantage of using both scale-up & scale-out capabilities on a proven platform.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:29 IST
Dell Technologies Announces Improved PowerStore Pricing to Give Partners Greater Flexibility and Profitability

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Story Highlights: • PowerStore offered at 20% upfront discount through channel • Dell Technologies is winning close to 2/3 of PowerStore opportunities with channel partners Full Story: In yet another example of its commitment towards being Simple, Predictable and Profitable for partners, Dell Technologies is providing partners with a 20 percent upfront discount on its improved PowerStore deals, via Channel. A new ‘Deal Desk’ partner support service will also be provided to help drive more PowerStore wins. Dell Technologies has already shipped over 300 PowerStore units to over 40 countries, since its launch in May. To boost the sales via channel partners, changes have been in implemented to the internal direct sales force to drive more partner engagement. A compensation-neutral plan has been created to let Dell’s direct sales teams make the same compensation on PowerStore deals if they leverage a partner who is using a discounted price. Effective this week, Dell partners can now achieve 20 percent upfront discount on an entire PowerStore deal through a combination of back-end and front-end rebates with approved deal registration.

Anil Sethi, Vice President & General Manager, Channels, Dell Technologies, India said, “Dell Technologies is committed to its partners and customers and we have implemented multiple initiatives to help the channel partner community serve their customers better. To enable them further, we have improved our PowerStore pricing in form of increased front-end discount to give partners greater flexibility and profitability.” He further added, “Partners are key to our midrange storage strategy and it is an opportunity for partners to be involved in the fastest growing storage market.” Ramesh Kamath, Founder-Director, connecTech India said, “The data-centric architecture of Dell PowerStore gives our customers the unique advantage of using both scale-up & scale-out capabilities on a proven platform. The features it offers, such as Storage Class Memory support & VMware integration are being viewed by IT Teams as future-proof and hence have become a salient expectation from an enterprise class storage product. In addition to scoring high on availability and automation, PowerStore has exceeded performance expectations, as observed during POCs. With the PowerStore platform, we sure are finding ourselves in a superior position to continue winning against competition.” PowerStore is Dell’s midrange all-flash storage platform built from the ground up. It is a scale-up, scale-out container-based architecture with built-in future-proof technology to address the challenges of an ever-increasing number of workloads. With built-in machine learning and automation, PowerStore is a programmable infrastructure that aims to streamline application development and reduce deployment time from days to seconds with VMware integration and support for orchestration frameworks including Ansible, VMware vRealize Orchestrator and Kubernetes. About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani unveil their first looks from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Two days after they kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday unveiled their first look from the film. Sharing two pictures of themselves on Instagram, the actors revealed ...

ICC, CGF announce qualification process for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Federation CGF and the International Cricket Council ICC have announced the qualification process for womens cricket, which makes a historic appearance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled from July 28 to ...

UP govt transfers 4 senior IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four senior IPS officers on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the state home department said.Among these, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has now been appointed as the ADG ATC Sitapur and ATS ADG a...

COVID-19: India's daily recoveries more than fresh infections for over 1.5 months

Indias daily COVID-19 recoveries have outpaced the new infections for over 1.5 months now, while less than 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported for 11 straight days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. A total 44,739 C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020