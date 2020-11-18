12 people injured as bus overturns in UP's Fatehpur

Twelve people were injured, four of whom are in critical condition, when a private bus headed for Jahanabad overturned in a village here on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place in Madri village under the Chandpur Police Station limits, they said.

"On Wednesday at around 10.00 am, a speeding private bus carrying 40 passengers from Fatehpur to Jahanabad turned upside down and fell into a roadside ditch. Twelve passengers have been injured. The accident took place as the driver lost control over the speeding bus," SHO D D Singh said. He added that the condition of four passengers is serious.